Stream Fetty Wap's New Mixtape 'Lucky No. 7'

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 42 mins ago
Fetty Wap Visits Music Choice

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

As Fetty Wap celebrates his 26 birthday today, he surprised fans with a mixtape titled, Lucky No. 7.

The tape has no features and is a prelude to his upcoming album, King Zoo.

Stream Lucky No. 7 below:

