Word on the Streetz
Home > Word On The Streetz

BET Cuts A Check For Gucci Mane & Keyshia Kaoir Wedding!

Mz Shyneka

Posted 31 mins ago
Leave a comment

The cost of Gucci Mane and Keyshia’s upcoming wedding is breaking the bank!

Gucci and Friends Homecoming Concert

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

BET just cut a fat check for the wedding too! Find out how much by hitting the link below!

Listen Here

bet gucci mane , gucci fiancee , gucci keyshia wedding , Gucci Mane , gucci mane wedding , Keyshia Ka’oir

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

9 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading BET Cuts A Check For Gucci Mane & Keyshia Kaoir Wedding!

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
Latest