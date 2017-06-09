Community
NFL Super Star Gives Back in a Fun Way – Josh Norman Celeb Game!

This weekend NFL’s Josh Norman gave back in a major way along with a few celebrity friends. The Redskin’s Pro-Bowl corner back, affectionately known as “J-No” puts into the community ten fold throughout the year with events in programs.
So when it comes to “putting on a show” in his home town of Greenwood S.C. you know all the stops would be pulled out! Norman’s Starz24 Foundation  rolled out the proverbial red carpet for his hometown this weekend with a top notch event in the form of a Celeb Basketball Game.
(Photo By – Jon Strayhorn Photographer)
There was high flying basketball action, food, music by Carolina Panther’s resident DJ Vinne & Dj Knight and hundreds of give away items for kids throughout the event. The Crownville  Crew Dancers electrified the audience while promoting their message of youth empowerment. Our very own Reec (Hot 107.9 midday personality) served as the game MC. Some attendants even got the chance to take pictures with Josh Norman & Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton!
