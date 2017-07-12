CLOSE
Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida Finally Reach A Divorce Settlement

It's the end of an era.

Captain Planet Foundation Annual Benefit Gala - Red Carpet

Source: Ben Rose / Getty

One of the most drawn out splits in reality show divorces is finally over.

Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida have finally reached a settlement in their divorce, which also includes a parenting plan that may benefit Nida, who is still behind bars. According to TMZ, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was adamant about keeping her prenup on lock, so details about her divorce are confidential.

However, the former couple did reach a reasonable custody agreement — they’ll share joint legal custody and Phaedra will have primary physical custody. Apollo is allowed weekly phone calls to his two young sons. This is great news for Parks and Nida who had been battling back and forth over spousal support and properties for almost two years.

Now, both reality stars can move forward and begin a life with their new partners.

Phaedra Parks And Apollo Nida Finally Reach A Divorce Settlement was originally published on globalgrind.com

