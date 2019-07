The family of Joycelyn Savage, the alleged R. Kelly victim, held a press conference pleading to the media and R. Kelly to let their daughter go about her way. Joycelyn Savage says she’s totally okay & happy, but her family believes she is being brainwashed. Check out the video below..

READ MORE: R. Kelly’s Alleged Captive Speaks Out: “Im No Hostage”

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Hot 107.9: