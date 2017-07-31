Are Beyonce & Jay-Z Beefing With Their Neighbors? [EXCLUSIVE]

07.31.17
The latest rumors of trouble in paradise surrounding Beyonce & Jay-Z have nothing to do with their marriage, and more to do with their neighborhood. For the past few months theyhave been renting s fabulous mansion in Malibu. Now, the newly minted family of five is settling in, but allegedly Bey and Jay are feeling disrupted by the activity around their neighbor’s house, which includes construction and a taco truck. Click on the audio player to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

