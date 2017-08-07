Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Beyoncé Pens The Foreword To New Book About Prince

It's sure to be quite a project.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 1 day ago
Leave a comment

Super Bowl XLI: Pepsi Halftime Show

Source: Jed Jacobsohn / Getty


Prince‘s memory will live on in an upcoming book of photographs by Afshin Shahidi. Prince: A Private View is set to hit shelves this fall and another mega artist is writing the forward.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Beyoncé herself is penning the intro and thanks to a sneak peek, it appears she’s getting personal. “Truth be told, the word ‘icon’ only scratches the surface of what Prince was and what he remains to me,” she says in the forward. 

EW gave a first look of the book’s cover and two amazing photos inside. Shahidi was Prince’s photographer for ten years and friend for 20 years. The book will showcase photos and captions that reflect their relationship. Images will range from intimate to candid to The Purple One ripping the stage. Many of the photos have never been seen before. Shahidi was the only photographer who shot Prince’s 3121 private parties in L.A.

Prince: A Private View comes out October 17. You can check out the cover for the book below and see two images featured in it over at EW. 

 

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Beyoncé Pens The Foreword To New Book About Prince

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest