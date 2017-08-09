She’s Baaaaack! Janet Jackson Loses 65 Pounds Thanks To Grueling Tour Rehearsals

She’s baaaack!

Janet Jackson recently released a picture of herself on Twitter rehearsing for her upcoming world tour—and by the looks of it, her body is almost back to its pre-baby form.

“Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!” she wrote.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the “Control” singer has dropped a whopping 65 pounds says a source close to the 51-year-old pop star. Apparently she has been practicing in Los Angeles for “almost 15, 16 hours” a day in preparation for her “State of the World” tour, which kicks off in Lafayette, Louisiana next month.

“She has lost more than 65 pounds and has her pre-baby body back and then some,” they added. “It’s possible that she could lose another 10 pounds before the start of the tour.”

“It’s a grueling schedule but she is up to the task. She wants to blow the crowd away. She will be perfection like her brother, Michael. She’s all about the showmanship,” the source added.

The entertainment site noted that her seventh-month-year-old son Eissa will be her touring buddy which will be fine because he is such “an easy baby.”

As we previously reported, Janet and her estranged husband Wissam Al Manaa are in the midst of a divorce, which appears to be amicable.

BEAUTIES: Will you be seeing Janet is concert?

