Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Colin Kaepernick Petition For NFL Boycott Has 130K Supporters

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 22 hours ago
Leave a comment

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Source: Thearon W. Henderson / Getty


Thousands of football fans around the country are threatening to boycott the NFL this season if Colin Kaepernick doesn’t end up signing with a team.

The fans are voicing their displeasure with the league through a petition on Change.org. The petition calls for fans to boycott the NFL if “Colin Kaepernick doesn’t play this season.”

From the petition:

“We understand the NFL is very important to you. We also understand the purpose of Colin Kaepernick’s protest is FAR more important than any games you will ever watch. Simply put, if things stay the same for the way America — where ‘all men are created equal’ — treats people of color, then your loved ones, friends, and children will eventually be affected as well.” READ MORE

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Colin Kaepernick Petition For NFL Boycott Has 130K Supporters

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest