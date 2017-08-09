Colin Kaepernick Petition For NFL Boycott Has 130K Supporters

Thousands of football fans around the country are threatening to boycott the NFL this season if Colin Kaepernick doesn’t end up signing with a team.

The fans are voicing their displeasure with the league through a petition on Change.org. The petition calls for fans to boycott the NFL if “Colin Kaepernick doesn’t play this season.”

From the petition:

"We understand the NFL is very important to you. We also understand the purpose of Colin Kaepernick's protest is FAR more important than any games you will ever watch. Simply put, if things stay the same for the way America — where 'all men are created equal' — treats people of color, then your loved ones, friends, and children will eventually be affected as well."

