Wiz Khalifa's Mom Gets Restraining Order Against Amber Rose

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 22 hours ago
Kat Von D Beauty Fragrance Launch Press Party #SAINTANDSINNER At Roosevelt

There’s nothing worse than family drama and this is getting real petty between Amber Rose and her ex hubby’s mother.

Amber Rose wants Wiz Khalifa‘s mom to back the hell off … so she’s lawyering up to get a restraining order against her ex-mother-in-law.

Amber’s furious that Katie Wimbush-Polk‘s hatred for her has spilled into the courtroom. Katie has sued Amber for defamation, claiming Amber’s allegation Katie’s an unfit grandmother is a big fat lie.

We’re told Amber believes it’s just a revenge lawsuit because Katie can’t let go of the fact Amber left her son 3 years ago, and Katie has tried to make Amber’s life a living hell ever since the split. READ MORE

