Da Brat Comes For Gary With Da Tea For Messy Mariah Carey News [EXCLUSIVE]

Just like any day on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show,” Gary With Da Tea was delivering his signature mess with his tea. Da Brat, as usual, checked him left and right, but when he got a story on Mariah Carey this time, he took things a little too far by making her weight the center of things.
Da Brat came for Gary and read him for filth! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
