Here’s Why Blac Chyna’s Neighbors Called The Police On Her

had to confront police early Tuesday morning, reportedly due to a heated argument with neighbors.

Initial reports said California police were called on Chyna after local residents complained about several cars parked outside of her home. However, according to TMZ, the incident started when construction noise caused Chyna to become angry with neighbors. The construction, which was being done on a roof around 9 a.m., reportedly woke Chyna’s 8-month-old daughter Dream.

In photos from the scene, Chyna can be seen having an intense exchange with a group of women. One of the women got scared and called the police, according to TMZ. Officers arrived and stayed at the location briefly, but no further action was taken.

The whole incident happened the same day Chyna was supposed to attend a custody hearing with her ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian. Now the court date has been pushed back to September.

