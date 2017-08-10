Remainder Of ‘Power’ Season 4 Leaked Online + Starz Threatens Legal Action

If you’re a fan of the top-rated Starz crime drama Power, you know that the explosive fourth season is quickly coming to a close. With many cliffhangers and revelations yet to be unveiled, fans are anxiously awaiting to find out how the season ends. Unfortunately, they may find out sooner than later because the final three episodes of season four have been leaked online, causing a firestorm.

2017 appears to be the summer of TV leaks, as both Netflix and HBO found themselves victims of episode leaks of some of their most popular shows, such as Orange is the New Black (Netflix) and Games of Thrones (HBO.) Now, cable network Starz has also been victimized by episode leaks and it is severely impacting the final batch of episodes of Power’s drama-filled fourth season. Shadow and Act has further details about the leak, including Starz threatening legal action against the culprits.

“The final three episodes of ‘Power’s’ fourth season were leaked online due to a breach of the press screening room,” said Starz in a statement Wednesday. This seems to be a case of password sharing that resulted in homemade videos of the episodes which were taped off a TV screen and posted online. Starz has begun forensic investigations and will take legal action against the responsible parties said a spokesperson.

The episodes are said to have leaked from someone’s cracked iPhone, who recorded the episodes from the Starz press site.”

To make matters worse, those who viewed the leaked episodes started posting screenshots of those episodes, proving to be massive spoilers for how the rest of the season plays out. So Power fans, it’s in your best interest to avoid any social media hashtags or posts referencing the show until the end of the season.

