Black Leaders Denounce Violent Charlottesville Rally

Several Black activists, journalists, and political leaders have denounced a White supremacist rally that has stirred chaos in Charlottesville, Virginia, reports the Huffington Post.
According to the outlet, some of the Black leaders blamed President Donald Trump for encouraging hate and bigotry. Amongst the leaders who have taken to social media to speak out about the violent clash between White supremacist groups and protesters include Derrick Johnson, interim president of the NAACP, activists Bree Newsome and DeRay Mckesson, and Roland Martin, host of “NewsOne Now.”
Justin Fairfax, a Black man who is running for lieutenant governor in Virginia, told the Huffington Post that the city of Charlottesville can’t allow individuals who spew hate to cause division and that the violent protest is a sign that “political rhetoric” should be toned down.
“We cannot allow hate mongers to divide us and make us forget our core beliefs of fairness and inclusion in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Fairfax, according to the outlet. “We must be deliberate and transcend politics to stand united against those who want to divide communities.”
The Huffington Post reports that the rally has taken a deadly turn. One person died and 19 were injured after a vehicle struck a crowd. On Saturday, two Virginia state troopers died when their helicopter crashed in Albemarle County as they were traveling to respond to the riot.
SOURCE: Huffington Post
SEE ALSO:
State Of Emergency Declared In Virginia Amid Violent White Nationalist Rally
White Nationalists Cry Discrimination After Airbnb Deletes Accounts
24 Powerful Photos Of Resistance
25 photos Launch gallery
1. Protests Continue In Baton Rouge After Police Shooting Death Of Alton Sterling
Source:Getty
1 of 25
2. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
2 of 25
3. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
3 of 25
4. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
4 of 25
5. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
5 of 25
6. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
6 of 25
7. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
7 of 25
8. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
8 of 25
9. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
9 of 25
10. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
10 of 25
11. Black Lives Matter Protest In NYC
Source:Getty
11 of 25
12. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
12 of 25
13. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
13 of 25
14. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
14 of 25
15. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
15 of 25
16. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
16 of 25
17. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
17 of 25
18. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
18 of 25
19. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
19 of 25
20. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
20 of 25
21. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
21 of 25
22. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
22 of 25
23. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
23 of 25
24. Activists Hold March Protesting Police Shooting Of Philando Castile
Source:Getty
24 of 25
25. Activists At The White House Protest Shooting Deaths Of Two Black Men By Police
Source:Getty
25 of 25