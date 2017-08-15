Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Blue Ivy’s Adorable Dance Recital Photos Surface Online

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 7 hours ago
Leave a comment

Celebrities Attend The 66th NBA All-Star Game

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty


Via | HotNewHipHop

Check out a few adorable photos of Blue Ivy’s recent dance recital.

By now, most of you are aware that Jay Z & Beyonce are one the most reserved power couples in the game, especially when it comes to their children. Their oldest child Blue Ivy has been able to stay out of the limelight & headlines over the years, leaving her childhood to be as normal as possible. And it appears Blue Ivy is doing just that, being a normal 5-year old girl who we’ve now learned has been following in her mom’s footsteps & been taking dance lessons unsurprisingly.


Finish this story [here]

 

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Blue Ivy’s Adorable Dance Recital Photos Surface Online

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest