Irv Gotti Says Jenner Sisters Dating Black Rappers Pisses Off “Old Racist Men”

Music exec and The Inc record label founder Irv Gotti offered up an interesting take on the Jenner sisters — Kylie and Kendall — via social media this weekend.

“This what they hate right now,” Gotti wrote. “With a passion. Bruce Jenner and Kris Jenner’s daughter. Arguably the HOTTEST CHICK ON THE PLANET!! Dated Tyga!! Now dating Travis Scott. 2 RAP NIGGAS!! I think when Trump says. LETS MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. I think he is saying LETS GET OUR WOMEN BACK!! Cause the Hip Hop Culture has fucked up the whole shit.”

