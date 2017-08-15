Entertainment News
Tiger Woods Reportedly Had Traces Of Weed In His System During DUI Arrest

Golf: The Open Championship - Practice Round

THC was just one of the five medications found in Tiger’s system the night of his DUI arrest.

It appears Tiger Woods was feeling all sorts of fucked up when he was arrested back in May for a DUI in Florida. Tiger at the time admitted that he wasn’t drunk, but had an “unexpected reaction to prescription medication,” and we now know what those medications were.

According to TMZ, Tiger had five (5) different drugs in his system at the time of his DUI arrest. The Palm Beach County Sheriff reportedly released the toxicology report from the May 29 arrest, and in it it proves Tiger tested positive for Hydrocodone (painkiller, or vicodin), Hydromorphone (powerful painkiller known as dilaudid), Alprazolam (aka xanax), Zolpidem (sleeping pill also known as ambien) and THC, aka weed.

