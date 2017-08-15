Jesse Williams Wife Wants Full Custody….

because……..he has a temper and too many women. Sounds like shes hating to me lol.

Via | TMZ

Jesse Williams‘ wife says he is a reckless parent who has fits of rage and worries he exposes their kids to a “revolving door” of women … this according to new, explosive divorce docs.

Aryn Drake-Lee has unloaded on the “Grey’s Anatomy” star, demanding sole custody for a variety of reasons. She says the children are being emotionally compromised because Jesse has exposed them to at least one intimate partner and possibly more. She wants the judge to order him to keep girlfriends away from the kids until he dates them for 6 months.

