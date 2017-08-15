Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Black Tony Is Trying To Sue A Gucci Mane Fan [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 16 hours ago
Black Tony doesn’t show up for work again this morning, but this time he calls in and is in a bad mood. He is ready to sue someone and asked Rickey to help him find a lawyer. Black Tony told Rickey he needed to sue the person that got Gucci Mane’s face tattooed on them.

Rickey laughed because you can’t sue someone for getting a tattoo, but Black Tony mentioned he’s Gucci’s number one fan and he did it first. Unfortunately, no one is helping Black Tony get a lawyer so he’s just going to have to live it.

