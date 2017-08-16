WTF! Trump Blames ‘Alt Left’ For Charlottesville Violence

One day after President Trump condemned the racist attacks in Charlottesville, Virginia, he showed his true self in an “off the rails” press conference he held in New York on Tuesday.
At his NYC Trump Tower, #45 flip-flopped back to his Saturday comments blaming the “Alt-Left” for the violence that went down last weekend. According to CNN, “I think there is blame on both sides,”Trump said during a contentious back-and-forth with reporters in the lobby of his Midtown Manhattan building.
“What about the ‘alt-left’ that came charging at, as you say, the ‘alt-right,’ do they have any semblance of guilt?” Trump asked. “What about the fact they came charging with clubs in hands, swinging clubs, do they have any problem? I think they do.”
He added: “You had a group on one side that was bad and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent. nobody wants to say it, but I will say it right now.”
As we previously reported, Trump blamed “many sides” to the death of one counter-protester and dozens injured when Neo-Nazis and members of the Klu Klux Klan stormed Charlottesville to protest the removal of Confederate statues and symbols in the mostly liberal and Democratic city.
When asked why he waited 48 hours to make a statement he said, “I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement.”
He also called his initial comment a “fine statement.”
“I don’t want to go quickly and just make a statement for the sake of making a political statement. I didn’t wait long. I didn’t wait long. I wanted to make sure, unlike most politicians, that what I said was correct, not make a quick statement. The statement I made on Saturday, the first statement, was a fine statement, but you don’t make statements that direct until you know the facts. It takes a little while to get the facts. You still don’t know the facts and it is a very, very important process to me. It is a very important statement.”
Since when have facts ever mattered to Trump?
To add insult to injury, #45 then said the unthinkable: He called the Neo-Nazis “fine people.”
“You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down, to them, of a very, very important statue and a renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name,” Trump said.
“George Washington was a slave owner. So will George Washington lose his status? Are we going to take down statues to George Washington?” he said. “How about Thomas Jefferson, what do you think of Thomas Jefferson, do you like him? OK good. Are we going to take down the statues, because he was a major slave owner? Now are we going to take down his statue?”
He added: “You know, you really do have to ask yourself, where does it stop?”
Gov. Terry McAuliffe (D-VA) condemned the president’s statements: