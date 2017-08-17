Yo' Durtty
Yo Gotti’s Artist MoneyBagg Yo Drops ‘Federal 3X’ & New Visuals

The Durtty Boyz

Yo Gotti Album Release Show

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Yo Gotti’s newest signee, MoneyBagg Yo is all gas and no brakes following the release of his 9th mixtape, Federal 3X. The project only features NBA Youngboy and is MoneyBagg’s follow up to his collab mixtape, 2 Federal with his CEO, Yo Gotti.

“Important” official music video:

Watch MoneyBagg Yo and Yo Gotti’s latest music video to “Doin 2 Much” below:

MoneyBagg Yo will be live in concert tomorrow night in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage.

