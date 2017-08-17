Yo Gotti’s Artist MoneyBagg Yo Drops ‘Federal 3X’ & New Visuals

Yo Gotti’s newest signee, MoneyBagg Yo is all gas and no brakes following the release of his 9th mixtape, Federal 3X. The project only features NBA Youngboy and is MoneyBagg’s follow up to his collab mixtape, 2 Federal with his CEO, Yo Gotti.
MoneyBagg Yo will be live in concert tomorrow night in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage.
Lalaa Shepard
