Yo Gotti’s Artist MoneyBagg Yo Drops ‘Federal 3X’ & New Visuals

Yo Gotti’s newest signee, MoneyBagg Yo is all gas and no brakes following the release of his 9th mixtape, Federal 3X. The project only features NBA Youngboy and is MoneyBagg’s follow up to his collab mixtape, 2 Federal with his CEO, Yo Gotti.

https://www.spinrilla.com/mixtapes/moneybagg-yo-federal-3

Go Get Dat NEW @moneybaggyo #Federal3x 🔥🔥🔥 RITE NOW! #iTunes #AppleMusic #Spotify #Amazon 💯 A post shared by Yo Gotti (@yogottikom) on Aug 15, 2017 at 6:41pm PDT

“Important” official music video:

Watch MoneyBagg Yo and Yo Gotti’s latest music video to “Doin 2 Much” below:

MoneyBagg Yo will be live in concert tomorrow night in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage.

ATLANTA,GA WE SOLD OUT❗WE FED @ CENTER STAGE TOMORROW #UGH A post shared by BreadGangBagg (@moneybaggyo) on Aug 16, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: