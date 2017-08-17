ATL
Home > ATL

Atlanta Teacher Shoots Himself In School Classroom

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 51 mins ago
Leave a comment
Downtown Atlanta, Georgia

Source: WIN-Initiative / Getty

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

A teacher at Lithia Springs High School in Lithia Springs, GA shot himself Thursday morning while in his classroom. According to police, the teacher was alone in his classroom around 7:15 when shots were fired. No students were injured during the shooting, but classes have been cancelled for the day as the investigation continues. The teachers name and condition has not yet been released.

Click here to read more.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
atlanta , Atlanta teacher shoots himself , Lithia Springs High School

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading Atlanta Teacher Shoots Himself In School Classroom

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest