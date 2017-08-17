Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur Tommicus Walker

Congratulations are in order for newly engaged LeToya Luckett!

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Sip & Share Brunch Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Wedding bells are ringing for R&B songstress, LeToya Luckett.

The Texas native announced her engagement to Tommicus Walker on Instagram.

The ‘Torn’ crooner looks elated as she sports a huge oval rock.

I said , " Yes yeeeesssss" on his Burfday!! #issaengagement #GodShowedout #HesaGoodManSavanah #LoveWins #8/16/17

A post shared by LeToya Luckett (@letoyaluckett) on

Letoya was attending a surprise birthday for her beau, but clearly, he had a bigger surprise for her:

That one time @letoyaluckett planned a surprise Bday dinner for @iamtwalk2 but he had a bigger surprise for her 💍 Congrats y'all!!!

A post shared by Gavin Luckett🇨🇱🎹🔊🔥 (@g_luck) on

The announcement comes just a year after her split from author Rob Hill, Sr. 

The two were engaged New Years of 2015, but rumors of their split began to swirl in June of 2016. Both Rob & LeToya have since moved on from the relationship,  and it looks like Toya found true love.

Congrats, Toya!

RELATED LINKS

In Kontrol: LeToya Luckett Sparkles For Magazine Cover

Rob Hill, Sr., Opens Up About His Breakup With LeToya Luckett

Wake Up, Flawless: LeToya Luckett’s 5 Major Keys From Her Beauty Routine

Also On Hot 107.9:

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

3 photos Launch gallery

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

Continue reading LeToya Lucky: ‘Destiny’s Child’ Alum Engaged To Entrepreneur Tommicus Walker

INSTADAILY: 9 Years ‘On The Run’ With Beyoncé & Jay Z

From "03 Bonnie & Clyde" to "Shining," we've watched their love story grow.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest