Jacquees Drops Visual For “B.E.D.” Remix FT Ty Dolla $ign, Quavo & Cameo From KeKe Palmer

Jacquees is having a great week as he just celebrated buying his first mansion with the success of his single “B.E.D.”, now he has released the official music video to the remix featuring 1/3 Migos, Quavo and Ty Dolla Si$n. The visual even features a guest appearance from actress and songstress, KeKe Palmer who says she agreed to be in this video, unlike the Trey Songz music video she appeared in earlier this year.
I JUST WANNA THANK GOD, MY MAMA ,MY FANS AND BABY & SLIM FOR EVERYTHING! I JUST GOT MY 1st MANSION AND I JUST GOT MY 1St PLAQUE!!! B.E.D. IS PAST GOLD AND HEADED TO PLATINUM! IM MORE THAN THANKFUL AND GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE FAVOR GOD HAS PUT ON MY LIFE! MAMA LOOK AT MY MANSION!!🙏🏾#GodIsAmazing #IgotAMansion #okimaMissAtlanticStation #okImLying #ThisisBetter #ThisIsAmazing #MyRealatorIsBetterThanYours #PartyAtQueHouse #4275albumontheway #bedonitunes #Bedremix #jordanYear
Lalaa Shepard