Jacquees Drops Visual For “B.E.D.” Remix FT Ty Dolla $ign, Quavo & Cameo From KeKe Palmer

Keke Palmer As Aaliyah

Source: Keke Palmer / Keke Palmer Instagram

Jacquees is having a great week as he just celebrated buying his first mansion with the success of his single “B.E.D.”, now he has released the official music video to the remix featuring 1/3 Migos, Quavo and Ty Dolla Si$n. The visual even features a guest appearance from actress and songstress, KeKe Palmer who says she agreed to be in this video, unlike the Trey Songz music video she appeared in earlier this year.

But the gag is, I agreed to being in this video 😜💀💁🏾

A post shared by @keke on

