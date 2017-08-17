Gary’s Tea: How Kim Kardashian Got Herself Dragged… Again [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

With the political climate the way it currently is in the United States, now isn’t the best to be defending the racist commentary of wealthy, privileged public figures. Makeup artist and friend to Kim K, Jeffree Star, got into a whole bunch of hot water when old videos surfaced of him uttering racial slurs (like the N-word). It’s not the first time Jeffree has been called out for such behavior.

Kim K jumped on her snapchat to defend him, telling people to “get over it,” since he has already apologized. Now, if you know anything about social media in 2017, you know that telling black people to get over any kind of racist behavior is a bad idea. Needless to say, Kim got the dragging she was begging for. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

