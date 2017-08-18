The Wake Up: 18-Year-Old Driver Identified In Barcelona Attacks, OkCupid Bans White Supremacist, Newsstands Blast Trump

BIG FACTS
An 18-year-old has been identified as the suspected driver in Thursday’s Spain terror attacks, The Guardian reports. According to the outlet, the number of those reported dead has risen to 14 people. Police have also reportedly shot and killed four suspects in connection with the attack. A fifth, who was injured and arrested, was also reported to have died.
BIG NEWS
White supremacists on dating apps? Not today, says OkCupid. The popular dating site announced a ban against white supremacist Chris Cantwell “for life.” “There is no room for hate in a place where you’re looking for love,” the site tweeted on Thursday. OkCupid joins Spotify and others taking a stand against white supremacy following last weekend’s horrific events in Charlottesville. Cantwell has reportedly also been banned from other social platforms, including Facebook. It looks like the Charlottesville Police Department may have a warrant out for his arrest as well.
BIG LIES
Speaking of white supremacy, have you seen the latest covers for The New Yorker, The Economist and TIME? All three publications are making quite the statement in response to how the president’s handled Charlottesville over the last few days, and well—let’s just say he’s probably going to have a conniption when these hit newsstands.
SOURCE: The Guardian, Time
SEE ALSO:
More Than A Dozen Killed In Barcelona Terror Attack
Viral Video Captures White Supremacists Beating Black Counterprotester In Charlottesville