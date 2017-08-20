Civil Rights Activist and Comedian Dick Gregory Dead at 84

Legendary comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory has reportedly passed away at the age of 84. TVOne’s Roland Martin tweeted the news that Gregory had passed on.

Gregory became popular in the 1950’s as a comic while serving in the military. Throughout his career Gregory used his voice and platform to bright to light political unjust through activism, writings and more. Gregory was also an advocate for health and clean eating.

Until his death Gregory toured the country spreading positivity and wokeness before we even knew what being woke was. Rest in heaven legend.