Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

Civil Rights Activist and Comedian Dick Gregory Dead at 84

Blogzworth

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave a comment
Comedian And Activist Dick Gregory

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Legendary comedian and civil rights activist Dick Gregory has reportedly passed away at the age of 84.  TVOne’s Roland Martin tweeted the news that Gregory had passed on.

Gregory became popular in the 1950’s as a comic while serving in the military.  Throughout his career Gregory used his voice and platform to bright to light political unjust through activism, writings and more.  Gregory was also an advocate for health and clean eating.

Until his death Gregory toured the country spreading positivity and wokeness before we even knew what being woke was.  Rest in heaven legend.

Dick Gregory

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest