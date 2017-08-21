The Greatest Internet Reactions To #SolarEclipse2017

As the moon passed over the sun for the first time in 38 years, millions of Americans flocked outside to watch the natural phenomenon known as #SolarEclipse2017.
But unlike the last eclipse, social media made it possible to live the moment in real-time. We gathered some of the greatest memes and most interesting moments from the morning. Fortunately you won’t need your goggles for this!
RELATED: 5 Quick Facts About #Eclipse2017
A few people captured the moment in the air and on the ground.
The official NASA Moon account had a little fun on Twitter and officially blocked NASA’s Sun & Space account.
Some pointed out the only type of Eclipse we shall acknowledge and came through with hilarious memes:
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on
Aug 21, 2017 at 11:52am PDT
45 got dragged for looking directly at the sun, but then retreated to get his official glasses to view the moment from the Truman balcony at the White House:
#Issa blind man 😩
A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on
Aug 21, 2017 at 12:26pm PDT
And of course a few celebs got in on the action:
DON’T MISS:
#BlackGirlMagic: NASA Welcomes Jessica Watkins To Newest Class Of Astronauts
Lego Set Honoring Women In NASA To Include Hidden Figures Heroine
Janelle Monae Will Star Along Side Taraji P. Henson & Octavia Spencer In NASA Film ‘Hidden Figures’
HelloBeautiful Hosts SpeakHER Town Hall On The State Of Black Women At Al Sharpton's National Action Network Headquarters
16 photos Launch gallery
1. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
1 of 16
2. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
2 of 16
3. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
3 of 16
4. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
4 of 16
5. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
5 of 16
6. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
6 of 16
7. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
7 of 16
8. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
8 of 16
9. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
9 of 16
10. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
10 of 16
11. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
11 of 16
12. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
12 of 16
13. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
13 of 16
14. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Town Hall
Source:iONEDigital
14 of 16
15. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Event
Source:iOne Digital
15 of 16
16. HelloBeautiful SpeakHER Event
Source:iOne Digital
16 of 16