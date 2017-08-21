National
The Greatest Internet Reactions To #SolarEclipse2017

HelloBeautiful Staff

Posted 16 hours ago
As the moon passed over the sun for the first time in 38 years, millions of Americans flocked outside to watch the natural phenomenon known as #SolarEclipse2017.

But unlike the last eclipse, social media made it possible to live the moment in real-time. We gathered some of the greatest memes and most interesting moments from the morning. Fortunately you won’t need your goggles for this!

5 Quick Facts About #Eclipse2017

A few people captured the moment in the air and on the ground.

The official NASA Moon account had a little fun on Twitter and officially blocked NASA’s Sun & Space account.

Some pointed out the only type of Eclipse we shall acknowledge and came through with hilarious memes:

"From ghetto to ghetto, to backyard to yard" Y'all see the eclipse?!!! 😎😎

A post shared by Blavity (@blavity) on

 

😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

A post shared by Charlamagne Thagod (@cthagod) on

 

😂🤦🏽‍♀️#solareclipse #myeyes 😩

A post shared by 🎼Lym (@cherylevette) on

 

#eclipse #Eclipse2017 😀😀

A post shared by Sam Alaoui (@samalaoui) on

 

I can't MF Seeee #imlegallyblind 😉👀🚶👓🕶💣💥☻🌙🌑😂😂😂 #eclipse2017 #eclipse

A post shared by Jazze Phenzel Burgandy (@jazzepha) on

45 got dragged for looking directly at the sun, but then retreated to get his official glasses to view the moment from the Truman balcony at the White House:

 

#Issa blind man 😩

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

 

And of course a few celebs got in on the action:

The ECLIPSE has SWAT Goofballin' on set!!! 😜😜 @swatcbs 🌒🌒

A post shared by Shemar Moore (@shemarfmoore) on

Yall trying to witness the solar eclipse without glasses…. #solareclipse #itwasdope

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

 

ECLIPSE ~ @jeniferlewisforreal #blackish

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

