Mystikal Surrenders To Police Over Alleged Rape

Via |

SHREVEPORT, LA – Mystikal has turned himself in to police after a warrant for his arrest was issued this past weekend.

The 46-year-old rapper reportedly submitted to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Department and was booked for first-degree rape in Shreveport, Louisiana. Bond has been set at $2 million.

A source within Mystikal’s camp claims the rape charge is fabricated. He intends to plead not guilty.

(The original version of this article was published on August 20, 2017 and can found below.)

Finish this story [here]

Also On Hot 107.9: