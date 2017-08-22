R. Kelly Reportedly Paid Underage Woman To Keep Quiet Of His Alleged Abuse

R. Kelly is back in the headlines today with some serious & disturbing allegations once again. Buzzfeed has published a story in which tells a story of a then-16 year old girl named Jerhonda Johnson (now Jerhonda Pace following marriage) who was allegedly physically abused by R. Kelly back in 2008. Mrs. Pace claims she was 16 years old when her & R. Kelly started having sexual encounters, and that she was given an undisclosed amount to sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Now 24 years old with three children, Mrs. Pace has broken her agreement in fear that other women are still being abused by ​the 50-year-old R&B singer. ​Sources say that Pace’s then 17-year-old-friend still lives with Kellz all these years later.

