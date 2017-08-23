Entertainment News
Master P Adds Two Internet Sensations To His Coed Basketball League

It's about to go down.

Master P is starting a coed basketball league and it’s already getting buzz. Two players have the Internet geeking out.

According to TMZ, Master P announced that he’s signed former college basketball stars and Instagram sensations, the Gonzalez Twins. P’s Global Mixed Gender Basketball leagues is set to launch in September and the twins will be part of the first game. They will be playing for P’s hometown New Orleans Gators.


This is a huge step for the No Limit Records CEO since Dylan and Dakota Gonzalez have a huge following. Even Drake is a fan. One can hope folks hopped on the bandwagon because of their basketball skills, but it doesn’t hurt that they’re beautiful. You can check out some of their Instagram posts below.

This should make for an interesting season!

