George Foreman Slams Colin Kaepernick And Kevin Durant, Praises Trump

is not afraid to praiseand slam two star athletes in the process. The former boxer and heavyweight champion went on the podcast Offended America and had some critical words forand. Both athletes have taken strong political stances , Kaepernick kneeled during the National Anthem over racial injustice and Durant decided not to visit the White House because of well, Trump. Well, George Foreman ain’t happy.

The Foreman Grill man said, “(Kaepernick and Durant) haven’t been brought up with people who were patriotic to even point them in the right direction. Some of them are trying to make a point, it’s like look at me, I’m trying to say something. You gotta respect that, too.” The grill maker said that many people died to give the athletes the privilege of singing the National Anthem.

When asked about Durant specifically, Foreman told a story about how he doesn’t have a photo with Richard Nixon because at the time he wouldn’t support a candidate who had plans to end the Job Corps. Instead of seeing what he did as sticking up for what he believed in, Foreman now recalls his actions as “ignorant.”

As for President Trump, the man who defends White supremacists and police violence, Foreman has nothing but love. He praised Trump’s business skills and remembered a time when the current POTUS pulled him out of bankruptcy by putting himon a 1991 pay-per-view fight between him and Evander Holyfield.

“I was broke, too. Bankrupt. Put me back, he was part of writing those checks, so I could be on the wealthy side again,” Foreman said. “So I’ll always be grateful to the entrepreneur Donald Trump. And now President Donald Trump.”

Foreman added, “He’s a good President. A lot of people don’t like him, but evidently more do, because he was elected President of the United States.”

It’s clearly all about business and winning for Foreman.

Also On Hot 107.9: