Howard University Hires Former FBI Director James Comey

Comey plans to donate his $100,000 salary to a Howard University scholarship fund that will help former foster kids pay for college.

NewsOne Staff

Posted 4 hours ago
Former FBI Director James Comey will join Howard University faculty in the fall as the  2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy, and serve as the keynote speaker at the 2017 Opening Convocation Address, the school said in statement released Wednesday.

Comey plans to donate his $100,000 salary to a Howard University scholarship fund that will help former foster kids pay for college. Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said Comey was the university’s choice because of “his expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today.”  

As King chair, Comey will meet with student leaders and university stakeholders to determine the subjects of upcoming King lectures.

Comey says he is honored to hold the position: “Howard has a longstanding history of being a vibrant academic community and the perfect place to have rich dialogue on many of the most pressing issues we face today. I look forward to contributing to this remarkable institution and engaging students and faculty alike.”

SOURCE: Howard University

