OTG Gang Land Rips the Art of Radio Stage!

Art of Radio is NOT AN OPEN MIC OR SHOWCASE!!

It’s a Premiere Industry Event that’s a celebration of the current artists that are creating new waves in Millenial Music Culture. As well as an education vehicle for Artists & Entrepreneurs looking to break into the Music Industry.

Last Month, OTG Gang Land came through and WON an interview and VideoBlog on Hot 107.9 website!! OTG Gang has been runnin through ATL Streets together since they were all kids!

Now hitting the streets as an official group that’s seems more like a family, OTG Gang is known for turning up in Atl & paying homage to the infamous West Sides’ own: Bowen Homes!

So stay tuned for their interview with Shar Bates below and their new hit single “Run It Up” dropping exclusively on Hot 107.9 below:

A.O.R. & Hot 107.9 is giving away the Biggest Promo Campaign in ATL for Artists including:

• Hot 107.9 Promo Commercials with Artists Music

• Interview at Hot 107.9

• Slot on Hot 107.9 Battlegrounds

• Video Blog on Hot 107.9 Website

