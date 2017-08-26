“Power” Season Finale Preview

The best show on TV, The New Boys in the Hood.

Instead of it Being Rickeyyyyyy…..

The whole world is screaming Raynaaaaaaaa….

Smh.

The show writers are brilliant and Have you on the edge of your seat, in your feelings, angry, upset, rooting for good and bad guys. Power Is Lit and I’m sad its coming to an end for the summer but I am sure from This Preview that the finale will be everything.

