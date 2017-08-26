Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Wedding Bells? Cardi B And Offset Might Be Engaged!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off a stunning yellow diamond, but we're still waiting on an official confirmation.

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 24 hours ago
Leave a comment

2016 Bronner Brothers Beauty Show - Day 1

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


Are they or aren’t they? That seems to be the pressing question that Cardi B and Offset fans are asking about the couple’s engagement status.

The boisterous “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a pic of a HUGE yellow diamond on her and her Bae’s official Instagram page:

In a now-deleted post on her fan Facebook page, she wrote the following caption to a story about the Migos rapper asking the Bronx emcee to marry him: “Yes Yessss YEESSSSSS!!!!!!!!”

Black Twitter had a lot to say about these rumors:

We don’t know what to believe! But we’re sending our early “Congrats” anyway!

BEAUTIES: Do you think they are really engaged or is it a publicity stunt?

RELATED NEWS:

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Cardi B Rocks The Stage With Graffiti Catsuit

Every Time Cardi B Served Us Serious High Fashion Style

Cardi B Is Giving Us 90’s Fashion Realness During A Photoshoot With The Source

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

8 photos Launch gallery

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

Continue reading 10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

10 Photos That Prove Cardi B Had The Ultimate Glo’ Up

Cardi B recently announced that she would not be returning to Love & Hip Hop: New York after the current season. The larger than life star’s departure is bittersweet for fans who’ve seen her go from a ‘regular degular smegular’ girl from the Bronx, to one of 2016’s most sought-after personalities. In honor of the star moving on to bigger and better things, check out these photos of Cardi B’s glo’ up from BX beauty to reality royalty.      

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest