JAY-Z’s Mother Didn’t Approve Of The “4:44” Song Publicly Outing Her Sexuality

Via |

The inimitable JAY-Z sat down with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot of the Rap Radar Podcast earlier this month for an extensive interview, which they broke into two parts. The second half of the interview has arrived and finds Hov opening up more about his family, specifically his mother Gloria Carter.

The Hip Hop mogul confessed he didn’t exactly have her blessing for the song “Smile,” the 4:44 track that divulges she’s a lesbian.

Finish this story [ here

Also On Hot 107.9: