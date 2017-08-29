Test
Guess Who Diddy Named #1 Rap Artist…

Photo by

Guess Who Diddy Named #1 Rap Artist…

Posted 11 hours ago
Leave a comment
Diddy

Source: Getty

It’s been proven that Diddy has a keen eye and ear for talent. Some of hip hop’s best have come out of  Bad Boy records. However, you may be giving Diddy the side eye when you find out who he’s deemed the number one hip  hop artist in the world. Yes, the world (Diddy’s exact words). During a performance in Vegas Diddy declared in front of a crowd full of people that  Travis $cott is at the top!! According to Vlad TV:

While on the mic, Diddy, with his arm around Travis’ shoulder, addressed the crowd: “Now he is rap’s number one hip-hop performing artist in the m*********n world. Travis Scott, y’all!”

Uh, do you agree with Diddy though?

