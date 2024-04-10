Changes to the WIC program could mean great things for many households. “There will be a permanent and significant boost to the fruit and vegetable benefit”. Those in the community who receive WIC benefits can soon expect to receive four times as much as they have previously. Now, states do have up to two years to make these updates to their WIC programs. So, not all areas will see the changes immediately.
There are also changes being made to the approved food list:
- Various wholegrains such as quinoa, blue cornmeal and more
- Changes to diary: allowing plant-based yogurts, cheeses, and lactose-free milk.
- Canned fish and beans.
- Expansion on breastfeeding formula.
Changes to WIC and How Your Family Could Be Affected. was originally published on majicatl.com
