Black Tony Wants To Fight Floyd Mayweather [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

When Black Tony talked to Rickey Smiley today, he was huffing and puffing away in the gym, trying to get in shape to fight Floyd Mayweather. He decided he wants go for it, claiming it’s “bigger than you and me.” He urges people to help him get Floyd Mayweather’s attention on Twitter, while Rickey just tries to get him to focus on coming to work. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Black Tony Claims He’s Headed To The Fight With His “Celebrity Friends” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Just Realized That Bacon Comes From Pigs [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Accuses Listener Of Being Usher’s Accuser [EXCLUSIVE]