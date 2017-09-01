Why Did Bobby Brown Drop This Major TV Gig Last Minute? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

New Edition alum Bobby Brown pulled out of the upcoming season of “Dancing With The Stars” last minute, and everyone is wondering why. R&B fans know Bobby’s dance skills are legendary, and were hoping he would be able to show them off on the popular show. But, after agreeing to join the cast initially, he changed his mind at the last minute.

Gary wants to know why Bobby opted out of a fat check. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

