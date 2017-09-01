Is Usher Hiding Assets Because Of His Herpes Lawsuit?

A woman who is suing Usher for allegedly giving her genital herpes believes the singer is trying to pull a fast one. According to TMZ , a woman, only known as Jane Doe, thinks Usher is fraudulently transferring all his assets so they can’t be seized if he loses the $20 million lawsuit against him.

In legal docs, her lawyer Lisa West says that Usher might be making moves because he delayed the discovery process in the lawsuit by 90 days. The process would involve Usher disclosing his assets and 90 days would give him enough time to hide them.

Usher hasn’t made any comments so far, but we’ll keep you updated if the A-Town crooner is stashing the cash (or other items).

