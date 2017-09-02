Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Why Black Tony Is Calling All Fast-Food Chicken Spot Workers [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 6 hours ago
Black Tony didn’t say how, but he managed to get his hands on a chicken truck. Now, he needs help turning profit from those chickens, which means, first and foremost, killing them. Click on the audio player to hear more in this hilarious exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

