Glow Up! Kelly Rowland Slays During Turks And Caicos Vacay

and her beautiful family are living it up on vacation—and we are definitely jealous!

The singer, 36, escaped to Turks and Caicos with her husband, Tim Witherspoon, and son, Titan, 2, for a tropical getaway.

The world's best beaches and this epic villa. Good choice, @KellyRowland. Hit the link in our bio to explore this tropical hideaway.⠀ ⠀ #bookingyeah A post shared by booking.com (@bookingcom) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

Family fun in Turks And Caicos. Thanks @bookingcom for a wonderful trip. #bookingyeah A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

According to PEOPLE, they stayed at the Villa Islander, a luxury vacation rental that costs a whopping $15,000 per week.

Take a look at this beautiful house:

COURTESY BOOKING.COM

Rowland stayed at the 6,000 square feet four-bedroom villa located along Grace Bay Beach, thanks to Booking.com.

The family enjoyed its beautiful private pool and garden with a roof deck. There is also a protected snorkeling area known as a “coral garden.”

