Cardi B Met Beyoncé at Made In America And Twitter Went Wild

Cardi B‘s glow up this summer has been off the chain. On top of making a chart topping single, “Bodak Yellow”, she’s been getting co-signs from major artists…including the Queen herself. There are not enough exclamations to express just how lit this is.

BITCH I met Beyoncé Bitch !!!!!!!!!!!! A post shared by Cardi B Official IG (@iamcardib) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:17pm PDT

That’s right, Cardi B is such a household name that Beyonce herself couldn’t resist taking a photo with Cardi backstage at Made In America where her husband Jay Z and sister Solange were also to be performing.

That wasn’t the only treat! Mama Tina came by to give Cardi a big hug ahead of her performance.

Tina Lawson stopped by to say Hi to Cardi pic.twitter.com/5uGPgDSAfc — Daily Cardi (@DailyCardi) September 2, 2017

Photos of Cardi’s elbow rubbing with the Carters quickly spread on social media, and the reactions of course were priceless.

Beyoncé just touched Cardi B. Y'all remember what happened to the last up and coming artist she touched pic.twitter.com/7ZfEExa5qQ — Zoe 🇭🇹🇭🇹🇭🇹 (@YourFavoriteZoe) September 3, 2017

Cardi B is having one hell of a year. Billboard, VMAs, Beyoncé… — Patti LaHelle (@_maleficentt) September 3, 2017

Cardi B with Beyonce got me feeling like the whole Bronx made it 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1H1JuCb66b — A (@A_Geechi) September 4, 2017

Cardi b went from making Instagram videos and stripping to charting on billboard and taking pics with Beyoncé pic.twitter.com/pu7t55ck7W — Micaiah (@NotSoRatchet) September 3, 2017

What can we say…when Cardi wins, it feels like we all win!

