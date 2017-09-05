Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Is Upset After Drinking Moonshine In The Country [EXCLUSIVE]

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 15 hours ago
Leave a comment


When Black Tony called Rickey Smiley, he was surrounded by sheep. He was really upset, explaining that he left the trap with someone named “White Boy Bob” in his truck, and he took him to the country. Not only is he in unfamiliar territory, but he also let the man convince him to try moonshine. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Black Tony Is Calling All Fast-Food Chicken Spot Workers [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Claims He’s Headed To The Fight With His “Celebrity Friends” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED:  Black Tony Just Realized That Bacon Comes From Pigs [EXCLUSIVE]

2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage

2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

25 photos Launch gallery

2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

2017 MTV VMAs [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest