It’s Official: Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Make First Appearance As A Couple

Relationship rumors between actress Katie Holmes and actor/comedian Jamie Foxx have been swirling for years.
About a year after Holmes’ public divorce from Tom Cruise, the pair was spotted out and about on dates and at events. But neither star’s camp confirmed their relationship.
In 2016, marriage rumors hit the internet when Holmes was spotted with a ring on her finger. At the time, Academy Award winner Foxx denied he was involved with Holmes in any way.
But the duo was caught on camera showing major PDA in Malibu on Monday, TMZ reports.
FINALLY! We have exclusive proof that confirms that Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx ARE in a relationship ❤️ After years of hiding their feelings in public due to a clause in her divorce from Tom Cruise that ‘blocked her from dating publicly’, the two were photographed walking hand in hand on the beach in Malibu. They look so happy to finally share their love with the world! ☺️ (Credit: DOBN/RMBI/Backgrid)
The secret is out!
