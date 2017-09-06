Rick Ross and Briana Camille Welcome A Baby Girl

Camille revealed the sex of the kid on Instagram when she showcased gifts given to the baby, curtesy of her luxurious father. “Daddy starting bad habits already,” she wrote with a picture of gold Gucci flats and a gold bracelet. Rick Ross’ oldest daughter also celebrated the big news by posting a photo of the baby on Snapchat and writing “Got too much to lose, man I got a lil sister.”
It’s not clear what the status of Camille and Ross’ relationship is, but Ross is reportedly seeing a Twitter executive, Liz Hagelthorn, now. Despite rumors that they were engaged, neither one has confirmed their relationship.
With two daughter, we’ll see how Rozay handles his lady relationships in the future. Until then, you can check out pics of the newborn and her family below.
