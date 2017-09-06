Jesse Williams And His Estranged Wife Finally Reached A Custody Agreement

and his soon-to-be ex-wifehave had a bit of a messy split. After previous reports that Aryn wanted sole custody of their kids and the reported backlash from Jesse , it seems the two have finally come to equal terms.

According to TMZ, the estranged couple will have joint legal custody of their two children. This means that all decisions regarding their kids’ health, welfare, and upbringing will be made together. The documents for the agreement were obtained by TMZ, which reportedly says neither parent can make derogatory statements about the other in front of the kids. They also can’t use their kids as messengers.

The agreement also states that neither Jesse nor Aryn “shall introduce a person with whom he or she has a romantic relationship to the children until the relationship has endured at least 6 months.”

The agreement doesn’t describe the physical custody arrangement.

Jesse has been romantically linked to Minka Kelly, who could part of the tension between Jesse and Aryn. But thankfully, when it came to their kids, they were able to put differences aside to equally support them. We’ll keep you updated if more divorce drama should surface.

Also On Hot 107.9: