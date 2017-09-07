Kim & Kanye’s Surrogate Finally Pregnant; It’s A GIRL!

Kim is getting her wish to have a third baby and it’s a GIRL!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West sure know how to pick ’em — surrogates that is — because the woman they found to carry their third child sounds like the perfect choice.

Sources familiar with the pregnancy tell us … the couple’s surrogate is an African-American in her 20s — same with her husband. We’re told she and her hubby have been married for 5 years, and their marriage is solid.

She’s also had experience in the labor department. She’s the mother of 2 small boys, so she knows the drill.

The surrogate’s a college grad, so maybe the kid will pick some of that up through osmosis.

She’s also in great physical shape, which helps with a smooth pregnancy. As we reported, she’s halfway along and the baby girl is due in late January. READ MORE

